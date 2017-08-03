October deadline set for flooding disaster financial assistance claims

The clock is ticking on applications for provincial disaster financial assistance related to this year’s flooding in the Okanagan.

Applications need to be in by Oct. 27, 2017.

READ MORE: Flood-damaged central Okanagan in clean-up mode

Residents and small business owners from eight regional districts including the Regional District of North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District and the Regional District of Central Okanagan can apply for the financial help.

The province said the money is being provided “to replace or restore essential items and property that have been destroyed or damaged to pre-disaster conditions.”

Those approved for disaster financial assistance can be reimbursed for up to 80 per cent of the cost of damages.

READ MORE: Receding Okanagan Lake flood waters leave behind major cleanup

However, some damage is not covered by the program. For instance disaster financial assistance will not compensate people for damage to their vacation homes, pools or hot tubs.

The province added the program is meant to help people “recover from uninsurable disasters,” so “as part of the disaster financial assistance qualification process, the applicant’s insurer will be asked to provide a letter indication that the applicant could not have purchased insurance to cover these disaster-related losses.”