application deadline
August 3, 2017 4:20 pm

October deadline set for flooding disaster financial assistance claims

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

Flooding caused serious damage in communities around the Okanagan. In this file photo from May, flood water fills a Vernon yard.

Megan Turcato / Global News
A A

The clock is ticking on applications for provincial disaster financial assistance related to this year’s flooding in the Okanagan.
Applications need to be in by Oct. 27, 2017.

READ MORE: Flood-damaged central Okanagan in clean-up mode


Story continues below

Residents and small business owners from eight regional districts including the Regional District of North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District and the Regional District of Central Okanagan can apply for the financial help.

The province said the money is being provided “to replace or restore essential items and property that have been destroyed or damaged to pre-disaster conditions.”

Those approved for disaster financial assistance can be reimbursed for up to 80 per cent of the cost of damages.

READ MORE: Receding Okanagan Lake flood waters leave behind major cleanup

However, some damage is not covered by the program. For instance disaster financial assistance will not compensate people for damage to their vacation homes, pools or hot tubs.

The province added the program is meant to help people “recover from uninsurable disasters,” so “as part of the disaster financial assistance qualification process, the applicant’s insurer will be asked to provide a letter indication that the applicant could not have purchased insurance to cover these disaster-related losses.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
application deadline
Disaster Financial Assistance
Flood Damage
Okanagan Flood
okanagan lake
Okanagan-Smilkameen Regional District
regional district of central okanagan
Regional District of North Okanagan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News