Body of 19-year-old transplant recipient found in burned vehicle in Surrey: IHIT

The body found in a burned vehicle in Surrey Wednesday morning has been identified as a 19-year-old college student.

The victim, Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi, was last seen leaving her family home in Surrey on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

On Aug. 2, Surrey RCMP arrived on the scene of a vehicle fire in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue and after putting out the flames, found a female body that had injuries consistent with homicide.

The Intergrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) were called in to investigate.

WATCH: A body was found in a burned out vehicle in South Surrey Wednesday morning. Geoff Hastings reports.

IHIT said evidence found so far suggests Dhesi’s homicide was not random and the 19-year-old was not known to police or connected to any gang activity.

Investigators are working closely with Surrey RCMP to determine motive and Dhesi’s whereabouts prior to her murder.

According to IHIT, Dhesi had recently recovered from a kidney transplant.

Anyone with information about Dhesi or her whereabouts is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.