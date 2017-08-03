Health
August 3, 2017 10:34 am
Updated: August 3, 2017 10:35 am

Ontario women to get free access to abortion drug Mifegymiso

By Staff The Canadian Press

The abortion drug Mifepristone, also known as RU486, is pictured in an abortion clinic February 17, 2006 in Auckland, New Zealand. The drug is available in Canada under the name Mifegymiso.

Phil Walter /Getty Images
TORONTO – Women in Ontario will be able to get an abortion pill for free with a prescription as of Aug. 10.

Mifegymiso, an alternative to surgical abortion, is a combination of the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol.

It can be used to terminate pregnancies at an early stage, up to seven weeks from the start of a woman’s last menstrual period.

The Ontario government says it will be available next Thursday at participating pharmacies for women with a valid health card and prescription.

Status of Women Minister Indira Naidoo-Harris says publicly funding Mifegymiso gives women across Ontario fair and equal access to safe abortion.

New Brunswick and Alberta also cover Mifegymiso, and the Quebec government has said it hopes to do so.

