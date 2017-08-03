Crime
Police investigate late night shooting in East Vancouver

Police are investigating an incident of shots being fired at a home in East Vancouver.

Vancouver police are investigating after shots were fired in an East Vancouver neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Police say the scene unfolded around 10:30 pm in the area of Kamloops Street and East 10th Avenue.

Explaining it’s still early in the investigation, police say nobody had been injured, the shooting appears to be targeted and no arrests have been made.

