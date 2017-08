B.C.’s heat wave is breaking maximum temperature records that have stood for over 100 years: report

B.C. is baking under an intense heat wave that is breaking maximum temperature records in communities all over the province, said a preliminary weather summary from Environment Canada on Wednesday night.

A ridge of high pressure has created a heat wave over B.C.’s southern half, resulting in “several days of broken maximum temperature records,” the agency said.

Coverage of the B.C. heat wave on Globalnews.ca:

The summary contained “preliminary or unofficial information” and therefore couldn’t be considered a final report.

But it nevertheless showed various communities hitting new marks on Tuesday and Wednesday — some, like in Agassiz and Victoria Harbour, hadn’t hit marks like these in over 100 years.

Here are the same-day maximum temperature records that were beaten on Aug. 1 and 2, according to Environment Canada:

August 1

Bella Bella area — 27.1 degrees Celsius (previous record 25.5 in 1999)

Campbell River area — 33 degrees Celsius (previous record 32.8 in 1965)

Hope Slide area — 30.5 degrees Celsius (previous record 30 in 2015)

Tofino area — 28 degrees Celsius (previous record 25.6 in 1965)

Victoria Harbour area — 25.9 degrees Celsius (previous record 25.6 in 1891)

August 2

Abbotsford area — 34.1 degrees Celsius (previous record 32.3 in 1939)

Agassiz area — 35.6 degrees Celsius (previous record 34.4 in 1898)

Bella Bella area — 28 degrees Celsius (previous record 26 in 1993)

Chilliwack area — 35.6 degrees Celsius (previous record 32.8 in 1927)

Estevan Point area — 21.9 degrees Celsius (previous record 20.6 in 1947)

Hope area — 37.2 degrees Celsius (previous record 36.1 in 1939)



Kitimat area — 31 degrees Celsius (previous record 31 in 1999)

Malahat area — 32.5 degrees Celsius (previous record 30.8 in 1993)

Port Alberni area — 36.8 degrees Celsius (previous record 35 in 2009)

Port Hardy area — 23.1 degrees Celsius (previous record 22.2 in 1961)

Powell River area — 29 degrees Celsius (previous record 28.9 in 1961)

Sechelt area — 29.3 degrees Celsius (previous record 28.8 in 2009)

Squamish area — 33.2 degrees Celsius (previous record 30.8 in 2009)

Tofino area — 31.5 degrees Celsius (previous record 27.2 in 1993)

White Rock area — 29.5 degrees Celsius (previous record 28.9 in 1939)