Former RCMP member thwarts theft near Vernon

A suspect was taken into custody on Monday because he allegedly tried to steal a vehicle belonging to a former RCMP member.

Police allege the suspect was in another stolen vehicle that crashed on Highway 97A. He is accused of then trying to steal a second vehicle belonging to the retired RCMP member that stopped at the crash site.

That morning a grey Ford F250 was reported stolen to the Lumby RCMP. Later that morning, police got a tip that the stolen vehicle was spotted on Highway 97.

“It was relayed that the stolen truck had pulled over and was stopped near the off-ramp at Highway 97 and Highway 97A,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Police tried to block the stolen truck with their police cruisers. However, the stolen truck allegedly rammed one of the police vehicles and took off. No RCMP officers were injured.

“The second involved officer made an attempt to stop the stolen truck however quickly noted that the driver was not going to stop and disengaged his attempts to stop it,” said Moskaluk.

Police next spotted the truck going southeast on Highway 97 and merging onto Highway 97A where the stolen truck was involved in a crash.

“Witnesses stated the suspect had attempted to make a U-turn across four lanes of the highway and collided with the other motorist,” said Moskaluk.

Both the suspect and a passenger in the other vehicle had minor injuries.

After the crash, a retired RCMP member stopped at the accident site and the suspect allegedly tried to take his vehicle.

Moskaluk said the former Mountie “was able to subdue the suspect” until the 26-year-old man could be arrested.