Driver arrested following 3-car collision in East Vancouver

A three-car collision, which involved a police car, happened at East 13th Ave. and Victoria Drive this morning.

According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), officers spotted a suspicious vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in East Vancouver just after 10:30 a.m. A short time later the vehicle was involved in a collision with a police car and an unrelated car.

B.C. Ambulance have taken the driver of the suspect vehicle and the two officers from the police car to hospital for medical assessment. The driver of the unrelated passenger car was not injured.

Officers from VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit are on scene and have temporarily closed Victoria Drive to vehicle traffic between East 12th and 14th Avenues while they process the scene to help determine what may have led to the collision.

The driver of the suspect vehicle has been arrested for dangerous driving.