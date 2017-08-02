Manitoba aerospace industry gets $10M bump

The aerospace and manufacturing sectors in Manitoba got a huge lift Wednesday morning in the form of federal funding worth $10M.

Red River College’s (RRC) Notre Dame Campus was the site of the funding announcement, which will give a boost to an older technologies centre at the school and a brand new research and training lab.

The Centre for Aerospace Technology and Training (CATT), which was originally built in 2009, will be expanded while the RRC will also welcome the Smart Factory in 2018.

The Smart Factory will be located at the Skilled Trades Technology Centre.

The schools said both locations will include new, highly-advanced lab and learning spaces aimed at improving the school’s manufacturing industry and preparing students for the jobs of the future.

Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains, was on hand for the announcement Wednesday.

The funding will be spread out over the next five years.