Canada
August 2, 2017 11:43 am

Canadian military encouraged by top soldier to attend Pride events in uniform

By Staff The Canadian Press

Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance is shown in his office in Ottawa on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Justin Tang/CP
A A

MONTREAL — Canada’s top soldier has issued a directive encouraging military personnel to attend Pride events in uniform.

The directive issued by Gen. Jonathan Vance in June states that soldiers no longer have to seek authorization to wear their uniforms to Pride parades.

READ MORE: Court martial for alleged racial slur, striking of superior officer underway at Nova Scotia base

Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd, head of the Canadian Navy, issued a similar directive to his sailors earlier this summer.

The order is part of a strategy to increase diversity and inclusion in the Canadian Forces.

WATCH: Trump’s transgendered military ban an ‘announcement’, policy unchanged

Military personnel have been able to march in Pride parades for several years but generally have to ask permission to wear their uniforms to public events.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada Military
canada pride
Canadian Military
Canadian Soldiers
Jonathan Vance
jonathan vance canadian military
military participation pride
pride events
Pride Parade
uniforms at pride

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News