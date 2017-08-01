Fire ban now in place for southwest Saskatchewan parks
Because of extreme wildfire hazards, the Ministries of Environment and Parks, Culture and Sport have banned all open fires on provincial Crown land.
According to the release, the list of provincial parks and recreation areas affected are:
Parks
- Buffalo Pound
- The Centre and West blocks of Cypress Hills
- Danielson
- Douglas
- Saskatchewan Landing
- St. Victor’s Petroglyphs
- Wood Mountain Post
Recreation sites
- Elbow Harbour
- Coldwell Park
- Cypress Lake
- Lovering Lake
Municipalities may also restrict burning in their areas. Additionally, some campgrounds and roads may be closed.
