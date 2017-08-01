Fire ban now in place for southwest Saskatchewan parks

Because of extreme wildfire hazards, the Ministries of Environment and Parks, Culture and Sport have banned all open fires on provincial Crown land.

According to the release, the list of provincial parks and recreation areas affected are:

Parks

Buffalo Pound

The Centre and West blocks of Cypress Hills

Danielson

Douglas

Saskatchewan Landing

St. Victor’s Petroglyphs

Wood Mountain Post

Recreation sites

Elbow Harbour

Coldwell Park

Cypress Lake

Lovering Lake

Municipalities may also restrict burning in their areas. Additionally, some campgrounds and roads may be closed.