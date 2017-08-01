Lumby RCMP officer charged following crash that left two injured

A Lumby RCMP officer has been charged following a crash last year that left two people injured.

The Criminal Justice Branch says Cst. Megan Valenta faces one count of driving without due care and attention.

The RCMP truck Valenta was driving crashed into a motorcycle on Highway 6 near Vernon on Aug. 6 of last year.

The charge comes after a report was forwarded by the Independent Investigations Office.

Valenta is due in court later this year on Sept. 14.