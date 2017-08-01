Lumby RCMP officer charged following crash that left two injured

A Lumby RCMP officer has been charged following a crash last year that left two people injured.
The Criminal Justice Branch says Cst. Megan Valenta faces one count of driving without due care and attention.
The RCMP truck Valenta was driving crashed into a motorcycle on Highway 6 near Vernon on Aug. 6 of last year.
The charge comes after a report was forwarded by the Independent Investigations Office.
Valenta is due in court later this year on Sept. 14.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.