Montreal anglophones drink more alcohol than francophones: survey

A 2017 CROP survey commissioned by Éduc’alcool shows that Montreal’s English-speaking community drinks more frequently and excessively compared to its francophone and allophone counterparts.

The survey shows 79 per cent of all Montreal residents consume alcohol, but anglophones drink 1.9 times per week.

Francophones came in at 1.4 times and allophones at 1.1.

“When it comes to drinking, there are really three completely different Montreals,” said Hubert Sacy, Éduc’alcool director general.

“The distinctions disappear when it comes to the dangerously low number of police sobriety checkpoints in the city.”

The survey also found that half of Montrealers surveyed admitted to driving after consuming lawful limits of alcohol, but only 21 per cent of people surveyed said they’ve seen a police sobriety checkpoint within the last year.

When it comes to consumption, 28 per cent of anglophones said they drink more than the recommended limit, compared to 16 per cent of francophones and eight per cent of allophones.

In terms of drinking excessively, 46 per cent of anglophones answered positively, while the numbers were lower for francophones at 39 per cent and 27 per cent for allophones.

Sacy said he has seen are great differences between the 2015 and 2017 surveys.

“We tripled our sample this year to examine the matter more closely, and were astonished to see the differences that exist between francophones, anglophones and allophones,” Sacy said.