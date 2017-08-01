Too scared to do CN Tower’s EdgeWalk? Global’s Kim Sullivan did it for you

If sweating and shaking in your booties while strolling 356 metres above ground sounds like fun, you’ve got to try Toronto’s CN Tower EdgeWalk.

The attraction first opened in 2011, receiving the Guinness World Record for “highest external walk on a building.”

Running a full circle around the roof of the restaurant at the CN Tower, participants get to experience a “hands-free” walk along the 150 metre-long ledge.

READ MORE: Dubai skyscraper to offer CN Tower EdgeWalk-inspired attraction

Being so high up, it’s only fitting that this terrifying walk was at the top of my bucket list!

This summer, I said I was going to explore different adventures in and around Montreal, but I could not miss the opportunity to head to Toronto to experience the EdgeWalk.

Once I got there, I met four other troubadours who would be joining me on my journey – Charlie from Australia, Na from Edmonton, Jen from Toronto and fellow Montrealer Marie-Ève.

The nerves kicked in when the elevator reached the 116th floor, but by then, we had gone through so many security equipment checks, that you knew you were in safe hands.

The fact that we were told one of the two cables we were attached to can hold up to 15,500 pounds also helped.

I’ll admit, I hesitated when it came time to take my first step out on the ledge (which is only five feet wide, by the way).

Once out, the view of Toronto is so stunning that you forget — for just a second — that you are so high up!

WATCH BELOW: Global’s Laura Casella is desperate to know why Kim Sullivan wanted to walk on the edge of the CN Tower.

I had “the honours” of being the first to try the “Toes Over Toronto” trick (shuffling your toes to the edge and look down).

I’ll admit, I’ve never been so scared in my life.

READ MORE: 6ix Secrets: Operating the CN Tower’s lighting system as simple as a few computer clicks

As we continued on the walk, the tricks got trickier — I had to remind myself that 13-year-olds can do it, a 97-year-old did it and it’s even wheelchair accessible.

Over 120,000 people have gone up and all have come down safely so there could be no chickening out.

We leaned backwards (the easiest of the tricks since you don’t see the ground and the tiny “ant” people below) and then flipped to lean forward (never again!).

If you are an adventure lover, or like Jen from Toronto, who was there to conquer her fear of heights, walking on the edge of one of the world’s man-made wonders is definitely a must.

I swear it will be one of the most exhilarating half-hours you will ever experience.

All that can be said now is wow — bucket list item checked!