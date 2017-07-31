Sports
July 31, 2017 4:15 pm

Toronto Blue Jays deal Francisco Liriano, Joe Smith at deadline

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays traded left-hander Liriano to Houston and right-handed reliever Joe Smith to Cleveland before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline on Monday, according to multiple media reportsTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

A A

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays traded left-hander Francisco Liriano to Houston and right-handed reliever Joe Smith to Cleveland before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline on Monday, according to multiple media reports.

The reports say Liriano was dealt for outfielder Nori Aoki and minor-league prospect Teoscar Hernandez, while Smith netted the Jays a pair of minor-league prospects.

Story continues below

The Blue Jays acquired Liriano from Pittsburgh at last season’s trade deadline. He had a 2-2 record in eight starts in Toronto’s 2016 playoff drive with a 2.92 earned run average and 52 strikeouts.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman blames MLB for ‘epidemic’ of blisters

He came out of the bullpen to pick up the win in Toronto’s 5-2, 11-inning win over Baltimore in the 2016 American League wild-card game. He made just one appearance after that in the post-season, allowing two earned runs over a third of an inning in the Blue Jays’ 5-3 win over Texas in the A.L Division Series.

He had an up-and-down 2017 for the Blue Jays, posting a 6-5 record with a 5.88 ERA over 18 starts.

Liriano will add pitching depth to a Houston Astros team that had the best record in the American League (68-36) before Monday’s games.

Smith, an Ohio native returns to Cleveland, where he was a big part of the team’s bullpen from 2009-13. He signed as a free agent with Toronto in February and had a 3-0 record with a 3.28 ERA in 38 relief appearances with the Jays.

Aoki, a 35-year old native of Hyuga, Japan, batted .272 in 71 appearances with Houston this season.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Blue Jays
Cleveland Indians
Francisco Liriano
Houston Astros
Joe Smith
MLB Trade Deadline
MLB Trades
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays trade

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News