The Local Kitchen provides space for food lovers to cook, create and collaborate

The Local Kitchen, nestled in The BLOK building on Avenue B South in Saskatoon, is providing local entrepreneurs and chefs a place to get started.

Co-owners Bailey Wilmot, Julie Gryba and Caitlin Olauson opened the facility in January, with the purpose of providing budding chefs with a space to create and inspire.

On top of having a rental commercial kitchen, The Local Kitchen is also a classroom for kids and adults.

Local chefs and experts tailor each class to their specialty, whether that’s wine tasting, barbecue, seafood or pizza.

The Local Kitchen is also hosting a Food Business Competition. If you have an idea for a food business and need a little help getting the idea off the ground or you’ve already started a business but need support and promotions this could be a good opportunity.

Co-owner Bailey Wilmot says registration for the competition has been extended past the original Aug. 1 deadline.