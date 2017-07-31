Sailor wants to be first Quebecer to race around the world

Professional sailor Simon DuBois is getting ready to embark on a race around the world.

He’s hoping to be the first Quebecer to accomplish the feat.

“My research has resulted in there’s never been a Quebecer who has completed a sailing race around the world,” DuBois said.

“The last one who tried was Gerry Roufs 20 years ago and unfortunately, we know his body was never found.”

The 12 participating teams will attempt to sail as fast as possible through 40,000 nautical miles, during eight legs of the race that will connect six continents together.

“They kind of call it the Everest of the sea,” DuBois said.

“What distinguishes The Clipper is that it’s for amateurs, it’s accessible to anybody out there who’s willing to push their limits, to train for it.”

DuBois said he expects it to be wet and cold throughout portions of the race — and he’ll have to operate with little sleep.

“We actually avoid some areas because there’s icebergs,” DuBois said.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race kicks off August 20 from Liverpool, U.K.