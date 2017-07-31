Fatal tractor-trailer fire closes eastbound Highway 401 at Allen Rd.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Allen Road is closed following a fatal tractor-trailer fire in Toronto’s west end early Monday morning.

Toronto Fire said they received a call around 5:15 a.m. of a fire on Highway 401 involving two tractor-trailers.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they located one tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Toronto EMS confirms one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the tractor-trailer was carrying loads of paint and that it had spread all over the highway.

The fire was under control around 5:31 a.m. but has forced the closure of the eastbound express and collector lanes of Highway 401 at Allen Road.

Ontario Provincial Police said the westbound express lanes at Yonge Street are also closed.

There’s no time frame when the portion of the highway will fully reopen.