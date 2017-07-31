No injuries after house fire in Abbotsford Sunday night

Firefighters in Abbotsford were off to a hot start Sunday night, with crews called to a home on Meadows Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

Assistant Chief Ron Hull:

“On arrival, they had a fully-involved front-of-the-house, with a trailer involved as well.”

Hull says they don’t believe anyone was hurt.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.