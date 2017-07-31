Canada
July 31, 2017 5:25 am

No injuries after house fire in Abbotsford Sunday night

By News Anchor  CKNW

Abbotsford fire fighters arrived on scene to the front of the home fully engulfed.

Kevin MacDonald
Firefighters in Abbotsford were off to a hot start Sunday night, with crews called to a home on Meadows Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

Assistant Chief Ron Hull:

“On arrival, they had a fully-involved front-of-the-house, with a trailer involved as well.”

Hull says they don’t believe anyone was hurt.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

