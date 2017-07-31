B.C.’s Seniors Advocate urges people to check in on the elderly as temperatures rise

The province’s Seniors Advocate is urging friends and families of seniors to keep an eye on their behavior this week, after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and nearby regions.

Isobel Mackenzie says some seniors may not be in the best health during a heat wave.

“For those who have COPD and other respiratory issues, going out in the heat, even if they’re under shade or wearing a hat, may not be the best thing for them. And it may be better to either stay in the house, or go to an air conditioned mall or recreation centre.”

“Sometimes in more frail seniors, their kidney function isn’t as robust as it is in younger people. So the effects of dehydration can be a little bit more serious. If you suspect [they’re dehydrated] and it would appear to be to the point where people are presenting symptoms, you might want to go to the emergency department.”

Environment Canada’s special weather statement covers Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and inland Vancouver Island, saying record high temperatures could be broken.