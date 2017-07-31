Assistant fire chief urging swimmers to read signs in Lynn Canyon after recent death

The District of North Vancouver Fire Department says people need to start paying attention to the signs in Lynn Canyon.

Assistant Chief Chad Laforet says cliff jumping and swimming in the area comes with risks which is why the municipality has put gates and signs in the area.

“There’s fencing all over the canyon and park rangers that we employ. They’re there. They’re a great resource,” he said.

“It can be obviously a pleasant place to go. It’s very popular and the messages we want to get out are that cliff jumping, no matter how you cut it, is extremely dangerous.

“There have been a lot of accidents and fatalities in the last 20 to 30 years,” Laforet added.

The warning comes after the death of an American teen who was caught in rapids at Twin Falls on Friday afternoon.

Laforet says the 16-year-old from Pennsylvania was swimming with his family and friends when he was swept away by the water.

He was pronounced dead at Lions Gate Hospital later that day.

Mayor Richard Walton has not responded to a request for comment.