SQ investigates Saint-Hilaire homicide after body discovered in wooded area

Provincial police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a wooded area at the base of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, located approximately 35 kilometres east of Montreal in Montérégie.

A passerby on an all-terrain vehicle made the grisly discovery and contacted local police at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The body was found near the intersection of Rouillard and Authier roads.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Christine Coulombe confirmed the man was a victim of foul-play.

“The body bore signs of violence,” she said, adding that the SQ had since taken over the investigation.

Details pertaining to the victim’s age and identity were unavailable.

“We have no details on his identity beyond the fact it was a man,” Coulombe said.

An autopsy could shed some light on the man’s identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SQ’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-659-4264.