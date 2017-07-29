Governments pour $60 million into Diversity Gardens project at Assiniboine Park

WINNIPEG — The federal and provincial governments, along with the city of Winnipeg, will provide $60 million to build Canada’s Diversity Gardens in Assiniboine Park.

The Gardens will be built in the southeast corner of Assiniboine Park and are meant to celebrate the world’s cultural and bio-diversity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Ottawa will contribute $35 million to the project at a news conference in the park on Saturday.

The province will commit $15 million while the city will provide $10 million.

Private sector donations totaling $10 million will also go towards the project.

“Today marks a true milestone in the redevelopment of Assiniboine Park. It’s through the critical support from all three levels of government that we are able to proceed with building Canada’s Diversity Gardens. We can’t thank them enough for their support of this magnificent project,” said Margaret Redmond, Assiniboine Park Conservancy President & CEO, in a news release.

The Gardens are meant to be a tourist attraction and will host students for environmental education programs.