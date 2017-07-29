Terrebonne police investigate fiery crash

Two people are in hospital — one in critical condition — after their vehicle hit a utility pole and burst into flames at the intersection of Trait-Carré Road and Laurier Boulevard in Terrebonne early Saturday morning.

Terrebonne police said the single-vehicle collision happened around 3:30 a.m. in Terrebonne’s Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines district.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, both victims — a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman — were already outside the vehicle, according to police.

Both victims were rushed to hospital.

Police said the man, suffered life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Laurier Boulevard is closed in both directions between Chemin Gauthier and the northern limit of the city of Terrebonne, for the investigation.

Crime scene technicians and investigators are at the scene to meet with witnesses and try to shed some light on the circumstances leading up to the collision.