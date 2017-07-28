Blogs
July 28, 2017 5:54 pm
Updated: July 28, 2017 6:13 pm

Angela Kokott: This man dances with 100 people across Canada and the U.S.

By Radio Host  Newstalk 770

Making people dance, all over the world.

Everyone needs to let loose and bust a move every now and then. And that’s exactly what Matt Bray did.

Bray spent two months travelling across Canada and the United States, where he danced with 100 different people. He drove over 16,000 kilometres and danced with a blend of strangers, friends and family.

WATCH: As Matt Bray travel across Canada and the U.S. he dances with 100 people

Bray said he posted video of these impromptu dance sessions on his YouTube channel, which he claims shows him enjoying life and having fun with the life he was given.

‘100 People Dance’ is sure to bring a smile to your face and remind you how contagious positive energy can be.

