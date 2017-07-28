Weather
July 28, 2017 2:50 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: blistering 30 degree heat will be back!

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Sizzling Sunday daytime highs soar into the low-to-mid 30s across southern and central Saskatchewan.

Story highlights

Storms to start Friday

Chance of showers early Saturday

Hot Sunday

Chance of thundershowers late Sunday

Blistering heat subsides slightly, but it will be back!

Heat Warning

A heat warning remains in effect for Melfort, La Ronge, Pelican Narrows, Hudson Bay and southern Saskatchewan.

A period with maximum daily temperatures reaching near 29 C or above and minimum overnight temperatures near 14 C or above is expected to continue into this weekend.

Environment Canada continued a heat warning for parts of northeast and southern Saskatchewan on Friday, July 28, 2017.

The agency says to watch for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms started the day in Saskatoon as a cold front swept through and temperatures fell back to 17 degrees.

Clouds quickly cleared and we sat in the sun for the rest of the morning as we warmed up to humidex values in the 30s before noon.

Sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the day as we climb up to an afternoon high around 30 degrees, which will feel like the mid 30s with humidity.

Friday Night

Clear skies will start the evening before some clouds build in overnight as we cool back into the low teens.

Saturday

A pulse of moisture will keep us under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers for the first half of the day before skies clear out later in the day and we return to some sun.

A risk of showers ripples through early Saturday along with some clouds.

Temperatures should climb into the upper 20s for an afternoon high with humidex values making it feel like the low 30s.

Fire danger rating returns to extreme across central Saskatchewan this weekend.

Courtesy Natural Resources Canada

Sunday

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will be back in full force for Sunday with some clouds building in late in the day and a chance of showers and thunderstorms into the evening as a low pressure system and coupled cold front slide through.

Upper ridge builds back in the heat on Sunday.

Hot weather will also make its return as an upper ridge builds back in heat soaring a few degrees into the 30s during the day, which could feel as warm as 37 with humidity.

Stunning sunrise photo taken at Tobin Lake, Sask.

Courtesy Aaron Fairbrass

Gorgeous sunset photo taken at Arlington Beach, Sask.

Courtesy Nicole Schlotter

Work Week Outlook

Mostly sunny skies should dominate the start of the work week with daytime highs slightly cooler, in the upper 20s, before soaring up into the low 30s once again for the middle to end of the week as an upper ridge returns.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

Alie Neish took this Your Saskatchewan photo near Naicam:

July 28: Alie Neish took this Your Saskatchewan photo near Naicam.

Alie Neish / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

