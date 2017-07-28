Three men fined thousands of dollars for illegal campfire near Vernon

Lighting up a campfire has burned a hole in the wallets of three young men in the Vernon area.

Coldstream firefighters were called to the Okanagan Rail Trail Thursday night where the trio had a campfire burning despite a ban.

The Coldstream fire chief says their excuse was that it was just a small campfire.

It’s absolutely unbelievable, and speaking with the individuals, it just seems like some people don’t get it,” said Sturgeon. “They didn’t really seem too remorseful. I don’t know what it’s going to take to get the point across to all these people. It takes just one ember. It doesn`t matter the size of the fire.”

RCMP also attended and the three men, in their 20’s, were each issued violation tickets of $1,150.

