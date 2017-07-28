Quebec government puts end to oil and gas exploration on Anticosti Island

The Quebec government has put an end to oil and gas exploration on Anticosti Island.

The province’s energy and natural resources department says the decision announced Friday was made to protect the island’s natural character and in support of its bid to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard increasingly distanced himself from the project after attending the international climate conference in Paris in 2015.

Couillard expressed concerns about environmental risks and had questioned the project’s economic viability, repeatedly noting it was reached under the previous Parti Québécois (PQ) government.

In a news release, the government says negotiations are underway to get a number of companies to abandon their research rights.

To date, deals have been reached with Junex, Corridor and Maurel & Prom for a total compensation of $41.4 million.