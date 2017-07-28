Crime
July 28, 2017 11:04 am

Man arrested in death of woman, 70, in Pickering, Ont.

By Digital Content Coordinator  AM640

Durham police say charges are expected after a woman was found dead in a Pickering home.

Durham Regional Police Service / File / Twitter
A A

Durham Regional Police say the death of a 70-year-old woman in Pickering is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say they were called to a home on Brandy Court to check on the well-being of occupants at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A woman’s body found in the home had “obvious signs of trauma” and she was pronounced at the scene. The woman was identified by police as Bodwatie Persaud.

A man in the home was arrested and is expected to face charges. Police called the homicide “domestic related” and said no further suspects currently are being sought in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or reach out to Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
70-year-old woman homicide pickering
durham crime
durham region
Durham Regional Police
Pickering Crime
Pickering Homicide
Pickering Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News