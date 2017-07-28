Man arrested in death of woman, 70, in Pickering, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say the death of a 70-year-old woman in Pickering is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say they were called to a home on Brandy Court to check on the well-being of occupants at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Homicide Investigation in Pickering after 70-yr old female found with obvious signs of trauma on Brandy Court .https://t.co/0CP0fCejZR pic.twitter.com/aQ8Ybb7xeZ — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) July 28, 2017

A woman’s body found in the home had “obvious signs of trauma” and she was pronounced at the scene. The woman was identified by police as Bodwatie Persaud.

A man in the home was arrested and is expected to face charges. Police called the homicide “domestic related” and said no further suspects currently are being sought in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or reach out to Crime Stoppers.