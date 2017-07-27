Crime
Police investigating shots fired in South Surrey

A building and a vehicle have been hit by a stray building in South Surrey. Global 1 captured these images at AT 32 Avenue and 152nd Street where the incident occurred.

Several police cars are in front of a South Surrey business where there are reports of shots being fired.

According to witnesses, the incident happened outside the Drip Lounge near 32 Avenue and 152 Street. Both the building and a vehicle were allegedly hit by stray bullets.

Surrey RCMP said the shots were fired at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police have cordoned off the area and put down several markers as they gather evidence.

The RCMP said there were multiple shooters that allegedly escaped in a black SUV.

The target of the shooting was in a Dodge Durango SUV and was shot in the foot and is now in hospital.

Mounties say their investigation is still in the early stages.

More to come.

 

