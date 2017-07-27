Justin Trudeau’s Rolling Stone cover wasn’t received too well by Americans… or Canadians

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine’s August issue, and not everyone is happy about it.

Rolling Stone released its August edition on Wednesday, and the cover included a photo of the prime minister and the headline, “Why can’t he be our president?”

Will never buy another Rolling Stone Magazine. You want socialism… go to another country. #BoycottRollingStone — DNelPru (@DNELPRU) July 27, 2017

#BoycottRollingStone who have turned against the @POTUS and the United States of America! Cancel your subscriptions to @RollingStone NOW! — Gary J. Palys 👌 (@GaryJPalys) July 27, 2017

The hashtag #BoycottRollingStone sprung up in response to the cover, helped along by Americans charging the magazine with a lack of patriotism.

Red voted @realDonaldTrump. Blue will soon be your only market. Hope you have strong sales in Canada, you'll need it. #BoycottRollingStone pic.twitter.com/S40mZKZbpx — Deborah (@Deborah8050) July 27, 2017

In addition, Fox News aired several segments to discuss the magazine’s cover choice on Wednesday and Thursday, HuffPost reported.

Rolling Stone wants to know…Why can’t Trudeau be our president?? pic.twitter.com/AXiiTqeqfw — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 27, 2017

Fox News hosts derided the Canadian government’s decision to settle a lawsuit brought by Omar Khadr for $10.5 million as unpatriotic.

Much of the distaste with the Rolling Stone cover on social media also referenced the Khadr settlement. Reports have also suggested that Trudeau’s magazine cover could have a negative impact on the NAFTA negotiations.

Shame on @RollingStone for supporting @JustinTrudeau who paid millions to a terrorist that killed a U.S. Soldier #BoycottRollingStone https://t.co/dwQZWnTi1q — Vickie Meeks (@VickieMeeks) July 26, 2017

Justin Trudeau traitor. Don't U know Trudeau gave 10.5 million $ to the terrorist who killed American soldiers? #BoycottRollingStone — Linda S (@Lindanap123) July 26, 2017

However, Canadians aren’t so fond of the cover story either. In addition to some Canadian news outlets calling out the magazine for inaccuracies in the story, many publications published rebuttal stories simply explaining why they didn’t like it.

The National Post also put out a piece not only correcting technical details such as the Rolling Stone author referring to the Liberal Party as the “Liberty Party,” but also critiqued his perception of Trudeau’s relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. Beyond this, Macleans magazine published a piece about the story’s “10 most cringeworthy lines.”

Furthermore, many Canadians took to social media to express their distaste.

Is this sponsored content? https://t.co/9TRmem7OZK — Ryan McMahon (@RMComedy) July 26, 2017

God this Rolling Stone profile is Trudeau is stupid — verena von stefan (@drinkngshampain) July 26, 2017

The profile reportedly covers a wide range of subjects, including Trudeau’s political history and his policy on Syrian refugees. The online edition of the story asks – point-blank- whether the prime minister is the “free world’s best hope.”

The article goes on to blatantly compare Trudeau to Trump on everything from his political positions to his sense of style.