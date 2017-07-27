Justin Trudeau’s Rolling Stone cover wasn’t received too well by Americans… or Canadians
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine’s August issue, and not everyone is happy about it.
Rolling Stone released its August edition on Wednesday, and the cover included a photo of the prime minister and the headline, “Why can’t he be our president?”
The hashtag #BoycottRollingStone sprung up in response to the cover, helped along by Americans charging the magazine with a lack of patriotism.
In addition, Fox News aired several segments to discuss the magazine’s cover choice on Wednesday and Thursday, HuffPost reported.
Fox News hosts derided the Canadian government’s decision to settle a lawsuit brought by Omar Khadr for $10.5 million as unpatriotic.
Much of the distaste with the Rolling Stone cover on social media also referenced the Khadr settlement. Reports have also suggested that Trudeau’s magazine cover could have a negative impact on the NAFTA negotiations.
WATCH: Justin Trudeau to grace the cover of Rolling Stone
However, Canadians aren’t so fond of the cover story either. In addition to some Canadian news outlets calling out the magazine for inaccuracies in the story, many publications published rebuttal stories simply explaining why they didn’t like it.
The National Post also put out a piece not only correcting technical details such as the Rolling Stone author referring to the Liberal Party as the “Liberty Party,” but also critiqued his perception of Trudeau’s relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. Beyond this, Macleans magazine published a piece about the story’s “10 most cringeworthy lines.”
Furthermore, many Canadians took to social media to express their distaste.
WATCH: Trump praises Trudeau: ‘Justin doing a spectacular job’
The profile reportedly covers a wide range of subjects, including Trudeau’s political history and his policy on Syrian refugees. The online edition of the story asks – point-blank- whether the prime minister is the “free world’s best hope.”
READ MORE: On the cover of the Rolling Stone: ‘Why can’t Justin Trudeau be our president?’
The article goes on to blatantly compare Trudeau to Trump on everything from his political positions to his sense of style.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.