Peterborough Lakers to face new playoff opponent after cost-savings change

Major Series Lacrosse has agreed to a change in playoff format for 2017 to allow all four playoff-bound teams to cut down on travel time and expenses.

The Peterborough Century 21 Lakers were set to face the fourth-place Oakville Rock after clinching first place on Tuesday night, with the Six Nations Chiefs playing the third-place Brooklin Redmen.

Instead, the Lakers will face the Redmen and the Chiefs will face the Rock.

The Lakers host game one of the series with the Brooklin Redmen Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Game two is the following night at Iroquois Park Sports Centre in Whitby, Ont.

The full schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Peterborough

Game 2: Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Whitby

Game 3: Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Peterborough

Game 4: Thursday, Aug. 10 in Whitby

Game 5: Monday, Aug. 14 in Peterborough (if necessary)

Game 6: Wednesday, Aug. 16 in Whitby (if necessary)

Game 7: Thursday, Aug. 17 in Peterborough (if necessary)

All games start at 8 p.m.