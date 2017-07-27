Sports
July 27, 2017 2:33 pm

Peterborough Lakers to face new playoff opponent after cost-savings change

Jeanne Pengelly By Production Assistant and Radio News Announcer  Global News

Peterborough Lakers will no longer face the Oakville Rock in the playoffs.

CHEX News
Major Series Lacrosse has agreed to a change in playoff format for 2017 to allow all four playoff-bound teams to cut down on travel time and expenses.

The Peterborough Century 21 Lakers were set to face the fourth-place Oakville Rock after clinching first place on Tuesday night, with the Six Nations Chiefs playing the third-place Brooklin Redmen.

Instead, the Lakers will face the Redmen and the Chiefs will face the Rock.

The Lakers host game one of the series with the Brooklin Redmen Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Game two is the following night at Iroquois Park Sports Centre in Whitby, Ont.

The full schedule is as follows:

  • Game 1: Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Peterborough
  • Game 2: Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Whitby
  • Game 3: Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Peterborough
  • Game 4: Thursday, Aug. 10 in Whitby
  • Game 5: Monday, Aug. 14 in Peterborough (if necessary)
  • Game 6: Wednesday, Aug. 16 in Whitby (if necessary)
  • Game 7: Thursday, Aug. 17 in Peterborough (if necessary)

All games start at 8 p.m.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Lacrosse
lacrosse playoff schedule
lacrosse playoffs
Major Series Lacrosse
Peterborough lacrosse
Peterborough Lakers

