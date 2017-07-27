U.S. Senators prepare bill to prevent firing of Robert Mueller

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are working on legislation that could attempt to insulate Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired.

Mueller is the former FBI director appointed to probe Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

READ MORE: Robert Mueller investigating Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice: report

A Republican and two Democrats said Thursday they’re among committee members working on legislation that would prevent the firing of special counsels without judicial review. They are Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democrats Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

A Graham spokesman says the senator’s still working on the bill, and it’s unclear when it will be introduced.

Graham has sternly warned U.S. President Donald Trump not to fire Mueller or Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

He said Thursday there would be “holy hell” to pay if Trump fired Sessions.