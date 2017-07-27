U.S. journalist seeks Montreal’s help with William Shatner biography

New York Post reporter Michael Starr is working on a biography about Montrealer William Shatner and is looking for people to share information about the famous actor.

He is looking for Montrealers who may have known Shatner before he became famous for his role as Captain Kirk in the television sci-fi classic Star Trek.

“Nobody has looked at [Shatner’s] life from his birth in Montreal to his present-day activities,” Starr said to Global’s Laura Casella.

“He’s written three books about himself … But there is no third person story about him.”

Starr hopes to hear about Shatner while he was growing up as an NDG kid through his days as a McGill University student, up until the mid-1960s.

Starr has had some success getting in contact with a former neighbour, Pierre Lafond, who lived next to Shatner on Girouard Boulevard.

Lafond had his own California success by opening a Sonoma Valley winery in the 1960s and shared a few stories about the famous Montrealer.

While one contact is good, it is not enough to complete a book, Starr said. He’s asking people to contact him no matter how small their Shatner story is.

“I really want people to reach out, I want to hear from them, I want to hear their stories,” Starr said.

“To me it is important, I want to get the story of his life right.”

Starr’s requests for personal Shatner stories or any information to be emailed to him at mstarr@nypost.com.