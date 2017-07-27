Crime
July 27, 2017 5:51 am
Updated: July 27, 2017 6:51 am

SIU investigating after teen injured in police-involved shooting in Mississauga

By Web Producer  Global News

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a teenage boy was injured in a police-involved shooting in Mississauga on July 27, 2017.

Andrew Collins
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a teenage boy was shot by a police officer in Mississauga early Thursday morning.

Peel Regional Police responded to a robbery call at the Credit Valley Town Plaza just before 2 a.m. at Britannia Road and Creditview Road.

When officers arrived on scene, there was an interaction with a male and he was shot.

“They attended, and while they were here, there was an interaction with at least one person,” Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Jason Gennaro said.

“A police officer discharged a firearm. The young man was struck. And he was subsequently taken to a GTA hospital with serious wounds.”

Gennaro said the SIU is appealing for surveillance video and witnesses prior to and after the shooting.

The SIU investigates reports of death, serious injury and sexual assault involving police.

