July 27, 2017 5:22 am

B.C. Premier John Horgan travels to Washington, D.C., to talk softwood lumber

By Staff The Canadian Press

Newly elected B.C. Premier John Horgan said he is eager to find a resolution to the softwood lumber dispute as a way to relieve pressure and distraction off the impending federal NAFTA negotiations.

VICTORIA – Premier John Horgan is set to meet with some of the Trump administration’s top trade officials Thursday in Washington, D.C, where he intends to press to resolve the softwood lumber trade dispute between Canada and the United States.

Horgan will have meetings with U.S. Trade Secretary Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Dave Reichert, a congressman from Washington State.

Lighthizer is regarded as Trump’s top official in upcoming North American free trade talks, while Ross is a billionaire banker appointed by Trump and known as a fierce trade opponent.

Reichert is the chairman of a committee looking into the modernization of NAFTA.

Horgan met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa Tuesday where the two leaders discussed the need to resolve the trade dispute.

The premier is also meeting Canada’s U.S. Ambassador David MacNaughton and B.C.’s special softwood trade envoy David Emerson.

