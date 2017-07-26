Crews on scene of property fire in Halifax
A A
Halifax Fire crews are battling a fire at a property near Quinpool Road and Connaught Avenue.
Smoke was seen coming from the roof of the house and fire crews are working on the back of the house.
People told Global News they heard what sounded like an explosion earlier.
A cat is also being treated.
Police are on scene directing traffic.
More to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.