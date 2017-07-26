Canada
July 26, 2017 7:43 pm
Updated: July 26, 2017 7:57 pm

Crews on scene of property fire in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Fire crews battled a fire at a property near Quinpool Road and Connaught Avenue.

Steve Silva/Global News
A A

Halifax Fire crews are battling a fire at a property near Quinpool Road and Connaught Avenue.

Smoke was seen coming from the roof of the house and fire crews are working on the back of the house.

People told Global News they heard what sounded like an explosion earlier.

A cat is also being treated.

Police are on scene directing traffic.

More to come.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Connaught Avenue
Fire
Halifax
Halifax fire
Quinpool Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News