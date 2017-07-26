17 pavilions calling Prairieland Park home for Folkfest

A big change is coming to Saskatoon’s Folkfest this year.

The annual multi-cultural festival will host 17 of its 21 pavilions at Prairieland Park. The majority of them will be situated outside on the centre’s grounds.

Organizers hope the change will draw more people to the event, since Prairieland has been a popular destination to take in the festival.

“Normally, we get about 32,000-plus visitors out there and we want to have more,” Folkfest executive director Terri Rau said.

“We’ve got room for more and we welcome people from out of town so we want to really get the word out there so people are aware that you can spend more time there as well as visit the other four members off-site.”

The pavilions for Germany, India, Ireland and Norway are off-site but free bus service will be available to take anyone with a Folkfest passport to all the stops.

The festival runs from Aug. 17 to 19.

