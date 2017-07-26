Man’s body found in Okanagan Lake

RCMP officers are investigating after finding the body of a man floating in the water of Okanagan Lake Wednesday morning.

Police were called to scene in the Casa Loma area of Lake View Heights in West Kelowna just before 8:30 a.m.

Late Wednesday morning, the coroners service was on scene. The man’s body remained in the water.

A neighbour told Global News the victim was found hanging onto a ladder of a dock at a private residence. A cellphone was found at the end of dock.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said a dive team will be needed to recover the body safely.

— with files from Kelly Hayes