Man’s body found in Okanagan Lake

RCMP officers are investigating after finding the body of a man floating in the water of Okanagan Lake Wednesday morning.
Police were called to scene in the Casa Loma area of Lake View Heights in West Kelowna just before 8:30 a.m.
Late Wednesday morning, the coroners service was on scene. The man’s body remained in the water.
A neighbour told Global News the victim was found hanging onto a ladder of a dock at a private residence. A cellphone was found at the end of dock.
The man’s identity has not been released.
Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said a dive team will be needed to recover the body safely.
