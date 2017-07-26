Montreal café serves up free breakfast to hungry commuters

A cafe owner in the Village has his eyes on cornering the market on cyclist commuters. With a three-week-old storefront on de Maisonneuve, he has a strong start. On Wednesday he went a step further, giving away focaccia for an hour and a half during the morning rush hour.

“It’s the morning, we don’t want to give something out too sweet. It’s bread with tomato and cheese, so we think everyone’s going to like it,” said Dave Plant, the owner of Dave Plant Food. Plant operated as a supplier to cafes for years before opening his own storefront in early July.

Two of Plant’s co-workers were handing out wrapped versions of the pizza-like pastry to cyclists who whizzed by. Plant estimated about half partook of his offer, but another half simply kept riding. A few quietly circled back to sneak in seconds.

Plant made no bones about the promotion — he’s doing it to drum up business and make people aware of his cafe. Dave Plant Food serves up seasonal dishes made with fresh produce. Plant explained the cafe isn’t vegan or vegetarian — it’s simply named for him.