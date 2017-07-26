BUSINESS REPORT: Earning season proves to be a blockbuster for U.S. equity markets
We’re well into second quarter earnings reports, and in the U.S. the results have been nothing short of spectacular, which is driving U.S. stock indices to new all-time record highs.
Led by Boeing and AT&T Wednesday morning, and following huge bottom line surges by the major U.S. banks, investors are getting a magnificent ride as all three major indices, the DOW, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ all opened in record territory.
And no wonder: those earnings have gained 9.1 per cent in the quarter over the same period last year.
READ MORE: Trump says stock market has hit ‘highest point ever’; brags about Saudi arms deal
This, as the morning report saw Boeing’s shares rise 6.5 per cent after reporting a handsome quarterly profit, and the plane maker raised its full-year core profit forecast.
AT&T was up 4.1 per cent after the wireless carrier’s quarterly profit topped estimates.
As for the TSX, it continues to struggle along, moving sideways at best.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.