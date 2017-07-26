French mayor eats rat in front of cheering residents after losing soccer bet

The mayor of a small French town fulfilled a failed soccer bet by eating a rat in front of crowds of cheering residents.

Charles Dayot, the mayor of Mont-de-Marsan in southwest France, scarfed down on the rodent on Sunday after wagering that his soccer club Paris Saint-Germain would beat powerhouse Barcelona in the second-leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie last March.

Dayot said if he lost the bet, he would eat rat and vote for left-wing presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Unfortunately for him, Lionel Messi and Barcelona completed one of the most memorable comebacks in Champions League history, defeating PSG 6-1.

Dayot admitted he didn’t fulfil on voting for Melenchon, but he followed through on the other portion during the town’s Fetes de la Madeleine festival over the weekend.

Dayot was presented with a dish plated with what appeared to be the legs, tail and skull of a rat.

Dayot mimicked cutting into the massive tail before a more prepared meal supposedly made of rat was put in front of him.

According to French media, Dayot said the rat tasted like rabbit.