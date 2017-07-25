World
July 25, 2017 11:37 pm

Alaska man says orca whale attacked his boat during fishing trip

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Monday, July 24, 2017 photo Victor Littlefield holds up a cellphone video of an orca whale pulling a line off his boat near Sitka, Alaska.

James Poulson/The Daily Sitka Sentinel via AP
SITKA, Alaska – An Alaska man says his boat was attacked by an orca during a fishing excursion with his 14-year-old son and two other people.

Victor Littlefield of Sitka says the killer whale repeatedly rammed the boat, yanked the anchor line and slapped the bow with its tail.

He said the 33-foot aluminum boat initially lurched to one side while it was anchored Sunday near Little Biorka Island.

This Sunday, July 23, 2017, photo provided by Victor Littlefield and taken by his son Hunter Littlefield, shows an orca taking off with the anchor line of their fishing boat near Sitka, Alaska.

Hunter Littlefield via AP

The Daily Sitka Sentinel said Littlefield had just seen the movie, Jaws, and thought they were being attacked by a great white shark. Instead, it was an aggressive orca.

He says his son videotaped part of the encounter, which lasted a few minutes before the whale swam away. No one was injured.

Albert Duncan of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Littlefield notified the agency and provided video of the encounter.

Duncan says such attacks are rare.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

