Port Moody police issue warning after cougar attacks dog

Police in Port Moody have issued a public warning after a cougar walked into a residential neighbourhood and tried to carry away a dog.

A resident said he was walking his dog Monday morning the area of Chevalier Court and Flavelle Drive when a cougar grabbed his pet and tried to carry it away.

Police say the dog’s owner reported yelling at the cougar before it dropped the animal.

The dog has since had surgery and is expected to fully recover.

Police have posted signs in the area that say anyone who encounters a cougar should make themselves as large as possible, make loud noises, immediately pick up small children and pets, never turn their back and allow a clear exit for the cat to leave.

– With files from The Canadian Press