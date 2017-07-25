$36-billion Pacific NorthWest LNG project dead

Despite being green-lit by the Trudeau government, the Pacific NorthWest LNG (PNW LNG) project will not be going ahead.

The PNW LNG board made the announcement Tuesday morning saying the decision was made by Petronas and its partners after a careful and total review of the project “amid changes in the market conditions.”

“We are disappointed that the extremely challenging environment brought about by the prolonged depressed prices and shifts in the energy industry have led us to this decision,” Anuar Taib, Chairman of the PNW LNG Board said.

Due to low global oil prices and an increasing supply of natural gas depressing international prices for LNG, it made the economics of the project less certain than they were when it was first announced in 2013.

The $36-billion PNW LNG project, which included a pipeline and terminal proposed for Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, received conditional approval from the federal government in September 2016. Ottawa said an estimated 4,500 jobs would be created during the construction phase of the project, and 630 workers would be needed to operate the facility.

Environmentalists and First Nations denounced the PNW LNG project due to concerns over climate change and salmon habitat, while pro-development advocates, including the then B.C. government of Christy Clark, called it a key economic driver for the country as a whole.

Following the approval, several First Nations and environmental groups filed lawsuits against the federal government and Malaysian state-owned oil firm Petronas in an attempt to stop a liquefied natural gas project on British Columbia’s northern coast.

Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs and the Gitwilgyoots Tribe, filed separate lawsuits to get the Federal Court to rule that proper consultation with First Nations did not occur and that would reverse approval for the project.

More than 200 scientists and salmon experts wrote letters to the federal government in 2016 year asking the government to reject the project because of severe consequences.

The draft environmental report released in February estimated that the LNG facility would result in the equivalent of 5.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide being released a year. That would add 8.5 per cent to B.C.’s total emissions.

Upstream emissions, including the gathering of the natural gas, are estimated to add the equivalent of 6.5 million to 8.7 million more tonnes of CO2.

Petronas and its partners said they are still committed to developing a “significant” natural gas project in Canada and will be continuing to explore options.

