Ontario man arrested after car stolen in Winnipeg crashes into Vernon hospital

Early Sunday morning police in Vernon, B.C. were called to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital because a car had smashed into a hospital entrance.

Police said when officers got there no one was in the crashed car which “had rammed through the emergency entry doors.”

“Hospital security advised the officers that the driver had left the vehicle and had broken into an administrative building on the hospital property by smashing a window,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a media release.

When police searched the building they allegedly found damaged furniture and equipment and a Thunder Bay, Ontario man.

Police don’t know what caused the unusual incident. RCMP said the crashed car was stolen in Winnipeg and had a stolen B.C. license plate.

Christian Talbot, 44, was arrested and is facing charges.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.