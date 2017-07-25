Prince William ‘constantly’ talks to his children of ‘granny Diana’

It has been nearly 20 years since Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris and since then, her two sons, Princes William and Harry, have worked to keep their mother’s charitable legacy alive in the public.

On Monday, U.K. broadcaster ITV (HBO in the U.S.) aired a 90-minute special marking the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death where the heirs spoke at length about their relationship with their mother.

During the special, William was asked how he keeps his mother’s memory alive for his two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

“Constantly talking about granny Diana,” he said, explaining that because Kate never knew his mother, the burden of details falls on him.

“I do regularly pull into George and Charlotte’s beds and talk about her, and just trying to remind them that there are – there were – two grandmothers in their lives,” said William.

William added that they’ve placed more photos of Diana around their home to help the young royals get a better sense of who she was.

