Charlie Gard’s parents to ask court if they can take terminally ill baby home to die

The London hospital treating Charlie Gard, a terminally ill baby whose plight has been the subject of a bitter dispute with his parents, is putting obstacles in the way of Charlie being taken home to die, a lawyer for the parents said in court on Tuesday.

The 11-month-old baby suffers from an extremely rare genetic condition causing progressive brain damage and muscle weakness, and his parents’ long struggle to save him has drawn an international outpouring of sympathy.

Connie Yates and Chris Gard on Monday abandoned their legal battle to prolong Charlie’s life, whose case has prompted an international furore and drawn comment from U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis.

The new hearing is due to take place Tuesday afternoon, according to a court listing.

Lawyer Grant Armstrong told the London High Court that the parents’ final wish was to take Charlie home to die.

“We struggle with the difficulties the hospital is placing in the way of the parents having a … short period of time before the final act in Charlie’s short life,” Armstrong said.

A spokeswoman for Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie is being treated, was not immediately able to provide details.

The parents had wanted him to go to the United States to undergo an experimental treatment they believed had a chance of helping him.

But the Great Ormond Street doctors said it would not benefit him and would prolong his suffering.