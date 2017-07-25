The Morning Show – Tuesday, July 25th, 2017

Didn’t catch The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640? Here’s what you missed from today’s show:

Metrolinx spending $250,000 to design a new brand

Vic Fedeli, PC Finance Critic and MPP for Nipissing, joined The Morning Show to chat about Metrolinx’s rebranding.

The Bowery Project transforms vacant lots in downtown Toronto into mobile farms to promote urban agriculture

Rachel Kimel, co-founder of the Bowery Project, joined The Morning Show to discuss the initiative promoting urban agriculture.

Notorious Mississauga blogger known for anti-Muslim rants faces hate-crime charge

Reid Rusonik, Toronto criminal defence lawyer and manging partner of Rusonik, O’Connor, Robbins, Ross, Gorham & Angelini, LLP, joined The Morning Show to discuss the case.

City eyes crackdown on bogus parking permits

Joe Mihevc, Toronto City Councillor for Ward 21 St Paul’s. joined The Morning Show to discuss the crackdown on parking permits.

Winston Blackmore and James Oler found guilty of polygamy by B.C. judge

Lorne Honickman, AM640 Legal Expert and Partner at BTZ Law, joined The Morning Show to discuss the case.

Metrolinx spending big bucks on rebrand

Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, joined The Morning Show to discuss the rebrand.

Listen to The Morning Show Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.