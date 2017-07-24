Schedule additions to Westjet flights at Kelowna International Airport

Westjet airlines is increasing the number of its flights out of the Kelowna airport.

Flights to Edmonton are bumping up to six from four daily, service to Calgary goes from 44 to 47 weekly, and Toronto flights increase from five to seven every week.

“This increased service will greatly enhance connectivity options for our travellers, said airport spokesperson Sam Samaddar in a news release. “With just one stop through one of these global hubs, passengers can easily explore a number of world-wide destinations.”

Most of the new Westjet flights begin service in November.

The added flights to Edmonton have already started.