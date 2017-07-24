Hamilton police chief raises concerns ahead of the legalization of marijuana

Hamilton’s police chief is continuing to raise concerns about the impending legalization of recreational marijuana.

Eric Girt says when it comes to the new rules, the federal government will be faced with a challenge in making it clear what Canadians can and cannot do.

“The government’s going to have to be clear on what the legislation actually is, what the enforcement provisions are,” he told AM900 CHML on Monday.

READ MORE: Police-reported pot offences continue to decline as overall crime rate unchanged in 2016: StatsCan

In April, the government unveiled legislation to legalize marijuana by no later than July of next year.

The Cannabis Act outlines rules on marijuana production, distribution and sale, while introducing strong penalties for driving while high or selling the drug to minors. Dealing marijuana would still be illegal.

Some aspects of legalization, such as how exactly marijuana will be sold, will be determined by each province. Provinces also have the option of setting a higher age limit than 18.

READ MORE: Ontario launches online survey for public feedback on marijuana legalization

As Ontario seeks public feedback on issues such as the minimum age, Girt said his concern as police chief is public health, especially when it comes to young people.

“Whether it’s tobacco, alcohol or marijuana, you’ve got to look at the negative impacts, health wise, and we know those in all three cases.”

LISTEN: Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt joins The Bill Kelly Show with guest host Ted Michaels

Girt said Ottawa has a difficult challenge in ensuring marijuana marketing can safeguard the interests of children.

“What we don’t want, and what happened in Colorado and out west, certainly in the states, is not looking after the marketing so to speak that was happening with regard to THC content going into gummy bears. It’s being marketed to kids,” he said.

Under the proposed rules, packaging that appeals to children will be banned and advertisements won’t appear in places where children are permitted.

READ MORE: Here’s how you will buy pot once it’s legalized in Canada

Regulations concerning the sale and production of edibles, however, have not yet been proposed, though adults would be free to consume marijuana in edible form at home.

With files from the Canadian Press and Global News